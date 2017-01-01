West Ham United take on Manchester United in the Premier League at London Stadium on 2 January (Monday).

Where to watch live

Kick-off is at 5:15pm GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights of the match on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10:30pm GMT.

Overview

United were forced to come from behind in order to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in their last Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The fixture on New Year's Eve saw Jose Mourinho make several changes to his starting lineup.

Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan returned to the starting lineup in the attack, with defenders Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly featuring in the centre-back position. Marouane Fellaini also replaced Michael Carrick for Boro clash.

Grant Leadbitter gave the visitors a lead in the 67th minute and United were heading into defeat. However, two goals from Martial and Paul Pogba in the 85th and 86th minute saw the Red Devils register an emphatic victory in the final match of 2016.

Mourinho will be hoping he and his men can carry that run when they face West Ham on Monday.

West Ham enter this fixture after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City on 3 1 December. Islam Slimani's goal was the difference between the two sides at the King Power Stadium.

The last time the two sides faced each other saw the match end in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Darren Randolph was the star man for the Hammers against United earlier in the season. The West Ham goalkeeper will be tested once again when they host them in the first match of this calendar year. Slaven Bilic will be hoping his side can avoid another defeat when the capital club face United.

What managers say

Slaven Bilic: "No way. Rashford is very valuable for Manchester United. There's no way to get him. They have many games, four competitions. He's playing, so no way. It's that time of the year. You have the agents calling. I think we have a good principle. We have chairmen, there's me and my staff, and we are working quite well. At the end of the day it's part of the job. If it was during the whole year it would be crazy but then you have it twice a year. It is sometimes too much but sometimes you want it," Bilic told Sky Sports.

Jose Mourinho: "Bailly goes to the national team. He has to be in the national team on the second of January. We asked them for him to be [there] on the third. They refused, so he cannot play against West Ham. I wish Ivory Coast to be champions because with these kind of decisions it's because they are controlling every second, so for sure they are going to win the African Cup," Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Betting Odds (betfair)

West Ham United: 24/5

Draw: 29/10

Manchester United: 4/6

Team News

West Ham United

Possible XI: Randolph; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Kouyate; Antonio, Ayew, Payet; Carroll.

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind; Herrera, Carrick; Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Ibrahimovic.