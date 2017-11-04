Live 17.30 GMT - West Ham vs Liverpool Sixth-place Liverpool visit London Stadium with renewed confidence having answered the drubbing by Tottenham with consecutive 3-0 wins over Huddersfield and Maribor

Sadio Mane could play some part in east London after returning to first-team training ahead of schedule, although Philippe Coutinho and Dejan Lovren remain on a lengthy injury list

West Ham have gone three Premier League matches without a win following a last-gasp draw at Crystal Palace and were soundly beaten by Brighton in their last home outing

The Hammers have won just two of their opening 10 games and currently sit only one point outside the relegation zone in 16th as manager Slaven Bilic remains under significant pressure

Croatian is facing something of a defensive crisis with James Collins, Pablo Zabaleta, Jose Fonte and Sam Byram all out

Michail Antonio is also sidelined due to a recurring rib issue

Now 16:47 Confirmation of that Henderson injury blow. Mignolet to captain Liverpool with vice-skipper Milner also dropping out... Jordan Henderson misses out today due to a thigh injury. Simon Mignolet wears the captain's armband for #LFC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 4, 2017

4 min 16:43 Daniel Sturridge is the man benched in favour of Mane, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and contract rebel Emre Can come in for James Milner and Jordan Henderson. The latter has been ruled out with a thigh injury. Wijnaldum is deemed fit to start, although Lovren is not involved once again.

11 min 16:36 Bilic replaces Fonte and Zabaleta with Reid and Pedro Obiang, while Cresswell also starts as expected. Diafra Sakho and 18-year-old summer signing Sead Haksabanovic are promoted to the bench.

22 min 16:26 Official team news on the way in just a couple of minutes. Stay tuned...

26 min 16:21 Oft-maligned defender Dejan Lovren has reportedly been passed fit after a thigh injury, although Philippe Coutinho remains in the treatment room alongside Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Ward and Adam Bogdan. Adam Lallana should be in contention to make his return after the international break, while it remains to be seen if Georginio Wijnaldum will be fit after the Dutchman limped off in the early stages against Maribor.

31 min 16:16 Jurgen Klopp insisted that he would have to see how Mane reacted to his first sessions back with the squad for more than a month. However, he sounded pretty optimistic that the player, who was originally expected to miss six weeks with a hamstring injury suffered on international duty, could get at least 20-25 minutes under his belt as a substitute this evening. The manager is also hoping to reach a potential compromise with Senegal over Mane's involvement in a crucial pair of final 2018 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa.

37 min 16:10 Jose Fonte was already considered as a major doubt for today's game, but West Ham have now been rocked by the news that the Portuguese centre-back will be sidelined for two to three months with the foot injury that forced him out of that 2-2 draw against Palace. Bilic has something of a defensive selection headache with James Collins (ankle) and Sam Byram (thigh) out, while Pablo Zabaleta will serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season already at Selhurst Park. However, Winston Reid and Aaron Cresswell have both trained after recovering from a calf issue and a dead leg respectively. Antonio, meanwhile, is suffering from the recurrence of a rib injury and is not expected to return until the trip to Watford on 19 November.