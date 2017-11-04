17.30 GMT - West Ham vs Liverpool
- Sixth-place Liverpool visit London Stadium with renewed confidence having answered the drubbing by Tottenham with consecutive 3-0 wins over Huddersfield and Maribor
- Sadio Mane could play some part in east London after returning to first-team training ahead of schedule, although Philippe Coutinho and Dejan Lovren remain on a lengthy injury list
- West Ham have gone three Premier League matches without a win following a last-gasp draw at Crystal Palace and were soundly beaten by Brighton in their last home outing
- The Hammers have won just two of their opening 10 games and currently sit only one point outside the relegation zone in 16th as manager Slaven Bilic remains under significant pressure
- Croatian is facing something of a defensive crisis with James Collins, Pablo Zabaleta, Jose Fonte and Sam Byram all out
- Michail Antonio is also sidelined due to a recurring rib issue
Confirmation of that Henderson injury blow. Mignolet to captain Liverpool with vice-skipper Milner also dropping out...
Daniel Sturridge is the man benched in favour of Mane, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and contract rebel Emre Can come in for James Milner and Jordan Henderson. The latter has been ruled out with a thigh injury.
Wijnaldum is deemed fit to start, although Lovren is not involved once again.
Bilic replaces Fonte and Zabaleta with Reid and Pedro Obiang, while Cresswell also starts as expected.
Diafra Sakho and 18-year-old summer signing Sead Haksabanovic are promoted to the bench.
BREAKING: Sadio Mane STARTS for Liverpool this evening...
Official team news on the way in just a couple of minutes. Stay tuned...
Oft-maligned defender Dejan Lovren has reportedly been passed fit after a thigh injury, although Philippe Coutinho remains in the treatment room alongside Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Ward and Adam Bogdan.
Adam Lallana should be in contention to make his return after the international break, while it remains to be seen if Georginio Wijnaldum will be fit after the Dutchman limped off in the early stages against Maribor.
Jurgen Klopp insisted that he would have to see how Mane reacted to his first sessions back with the squad for more than a month.
However, he sounded pretty optimistic that the player, who was originally expected to miss six weeks with a hamstring injury suffered on international duty, could get at least 20-25 minutes under his belt as a substitute this evening.
The manager is also hoping to reach a potential compromise with Senegal over Mane's involvement in a crucial pair of final 2018 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa.
Jose Fonte was already considered as a major doubt for today's game, but West Ham have now been rocked by the news that the Portuguese centre-back will be sidelined for two to three months with the foot injury that forced him out of that 2-2 draw against Palace.
Bilic has something of a defensive selection headache with James Collins (ankle) and Sam Byram (thigh) out, while Pablo Zabaleta will serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season already at Selhurst Park.
However, Winston Reid and Aaron Cresswell have both trained after recovering from a calf issue and a dead leg respectively.
Antonio, meanwhile, is suffering from the recurrence of a rib injury and is not expected to return until the trip to Watford on 19 November.
Good afternoon and welcome to IBTimes UK's latest live coverage of the final round of Premier League fixtures before the season is rudely interrupted by another blasted international break.
While most of the fireworks have been reserved for Bonfire Night as Manchester City host Arsenal and Manchester United travel to Chelsea in two heavyweight clashes tomorrow, West Ham vs Liverpool is still a fixture that throws up plenty of intrigue.
The visitors, 4-0 victors at London Stadium in May, have responded well to that embarrassing drubbing by Tottenham, comfortably seeing off Huddersfield and taking another step towards the last 16 of the Champions League by successfully breaking down a more resilient Maribor side in midweek.
Their attempts to win successive top-flight matches for the first time since August could be boosted by the return of influential forward Sadio Mane, who may feature after taking part in training much sooner than expected.
The optimism sparked by West Ham's rousing Carabao Cup comeback defeat of London rivals Tottenham proved to be predictably short-lived as the Hammers were denied all three points by fellow relegation candidates Crystal Palace last weekend when Wilfried Zaha capitalised on a spot of naivety from Michail Antonio to equalise with literally the last kick of the game.
They have now gone three Premier League fixtures without a win and were brushed aside 3-0 by Brighton on home turf a fortnight ago.
Slaven Bilic remains under real pressure with his team perched just a single point above the relegation zone, although can take solace from the fact that all but one of the 16 goals Liverpool have conceded so far this season have come on the road.
The Reds have lost as many times in their last six meetings with West Ham as they had in the previous 25, so victory is certainly not completely beyond reach.