Ben Davies will be ready to return to action when Tottenham Hotspur visit West Ham on Saturday (23 September) after the Welshman missed the last two games against Swansea in the Premier League and Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

However, Spurs have confirmed that the London derby will still come too early for Erik Lamela, Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama as the trio "continue their rehabilitation" from their respective injuries.

Davies, 24, was benched by Mauricio Pochettino during the weekend's goalless draw against Swansea despite having impressed in the left-back role while covering the long-term absence of Rose.

Some then questioned Pochettino's decision but it later emerged that the Tottenham left-back was eventually not fully fit to play due to an injury picked up during the previous victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The Tottenham boss has revealed that the Welshman has put those woes behind and so will be available to face West Ham on Saturday.

"Yes, he struggled last week with his ankle. I told you about the knock against Dortmund. But I think now he is ready," Pochettino said in a press conference as quoted by Football.London when asked whether Davies would be fit for the London Derby.

Summer signings Serge Aurier impressed in the Champions League encounters with Dortmund but was only a second-half substitute in the weekend draw with Swansea.

Pochettino says that the right-back is still settling into the team but suggested that he could start against West Ham after Kieran Trippier completed the full 90 minutes during the midweek 1-0 win over Barnsley.

"I think for the new players who arrive at the end of the transfer window, it's so important to go step by step, building their fitness and understanding of the way we want to play, and the relationship with the team," the Tottenham boss added.

"Everything is a natural process and you need time. He's doing well during the week and maybe he will have the possibility to start, maybe. I need to decide tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Fernando Llorente made two late cameo appearances against Dortmund and Swansea before starting in the EFL Cup. The Spaniard joined Tottenham on deadline day after Spurs beat Chelsea for his signing following an impressive campaign with Swansea.

Some may think that the 2010 World Cup winner won't accept being just a mere back-up for Harry Kane but asked whether Llorente has demanded him more playing time, Pochettino replied: "He works like a champion. He is a top professional and never this type of player asks you about minutes. How they behave is they work hard, try to convince the manager and show they deserve to play. This type of player will never knock on your door and say, 'I want to play more'.

"The reality is our job is to analyse every player and try to be fair with everyone. Of course no manager likes a player knocking on their door asking for more minutes. The players need to knock the door on the pitch and show they deserve to play."