West Ham United will block Liverpool's attempts to replace Philippe Coutinho with Manuel Lanzini this summer, according to latest reports.

Barcelona are reportedly confident of signing the Brazil international, who has already agreed terms over a proposed move to the Nou Camp, according to the Catalan press. While there may be an arrangement with the player in place, the La Liga giants are still to agree a fee with Liverpool however, with SPORT reporting the Merseyside club are demanding £133.7m.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the Brazil international's future at Anfield, West Ham's Lanzini has emerged as a possible replacement. However, SPORT reports Liverpool will pursue a move for the Argentina international even if they can keep Coutinho at the club over the coming weeks.

But just as Liverpool will put up a fight to keep Coutinho however, Jurgen Klopp's side will likely face an equally tough battle to prise Lanzini away from the London Stadium.

After a dispiriting campaign last season, West Ham have hopes of rising back up the Premier League table following the signings of Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez.

Lanzini, a firm favourite among Hammers supporters, is central to those plans having helped fill the void left by Dimitri Payet following his acrimonious departure from the club last January, scoring eight goals last season.

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham will "strongly resist" any offers they receive for their player as they feel cashing in during such a pivotal summer transfer window would send the wrong message to fans.

Klopp however is still hoping to make further additions to his squad before the transfer window closes on 31 August and says the club will be ready to make the sort of big-money offers their rivals have been sending out this summer.

"We are not afraid of big numbers at the club, we are not afraid to spend. But we have to do the right things, look at the right players and negotiate with the right clubs," Klopp told Goal.com.

"There's two possibilities to strengthen the squad: one is to get better players, the other is to get players with similar quality to what you have.

"It's difficult to get better players, because the ones we have are already really good. If you get the same quality, then the age group that they're in means that very big steps are possible for everyone - the new players and the ones already at the club. That's what then gives the push in the performance, that's what we're looking for."