ITN

ITN

West Indies defied inclement conditions to defeat England by 21 runs in the one-off T20 international at Chester-le-Street. Kesrick Williams and Carlos Braithwaite took three wickets each as the tourists backed up their victory in the World Cup final last year to claim victory in Durham.

The hosts were set 177 to win and looked odds-on to add to their Test series win after racing to 64 for 1 inside six overs. But the loss of Alex Hales [43], Joe Root [17] and captain Eoin Morgan [2] for just four runs saw the Windies claw their way back into the contest.

And some fine death bowling at the back end of the innings helped dismiss England for 155 and deny Morgan's side revenge after their defeat in the World T20 final 18 months ago at Eden Gardens. Both sides now head into a five-match one-day series which begins on Tuesday [19 September] in Manchester.

On a cold and wet evening in Durham, West Indies were put into bat but their innings was ignited by Chris Gayle [40] - who struck his 100th six in the shortest format of the sport - and Evin Lewis [51]. Rovman Powell made a useful 28 and Ashley Nurse scored 13 as the innings slowed but they were still able to put on 176 for 9 from their 20 overs.

Though Jason Roy was dismissed via the first ball of the England reply, Hales struck 43 from just 17 balls to put the home side in charge. But the loss of the Nottinghamshire batsman sparked a collapse. Jos Buttler [30] and Jonny Bairstow [27] showed some resistance but Braithwaite and Sunil Narine came to the fore at the death as the West Indies claimed their 11th win in 15 matches with England, and fourth in a row.