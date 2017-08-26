England were unable to break down a stubborn West Indies rearguard as the tourists built on their solid bowling display by batting for the whole of the second day at Headingley, closing on 329/5.

Starting the day on 19/1, 239 runs behind England, West Indies looked rocked when James Anderson quickly dismissed nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo for one off 33 balls as he edged to Jonny Bairstow. When Joe Root took a fantastic catch in the slips as Anderson dismissed Kyle Hope for three, just four overs after Bishoo went, it looked like West Indies were set for another collapse.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope were given the task of steering West Indies away from another collapse, and they did it brilliantly. A partnership of 171 saw them get to tea on 206/3. Two balls before tea saw Brathwaite get his century with a six over long on off the bowling of Tom Westley.

The partnership represented a remarkable change in fortune for the tourists, who survived two reviews in the morning session. West Indies had not only improved from the first test, but they were also showing they had the ability to win the second test.

Shortly after tea Hope got his maiden test century. A superb knock and partnership with Brathwaite saw the West Indies establish a real foothold in the second test.

England finally got a breakthrough with the new ball, almost 70 overs after their last wicket. Stuart Broad found the seam pitching at length to end Brathwaite's on 134, as he was bowled through the gate. The 245 run partnership had come to an end. Roston Chase never really got going as the next batsman as he edged to Cook off the bowling of Stokes for 5.

West Indies closed on 329/5 with a lead of 71, with Hope on a career best 147 alongside Jermaine Blackwood on 21. England have it all to do if they want to avoid the West Indies levelling the series, with a proper day of test cricket leaving a competitive three days in store.