As the Westminster sex abuse claims continue to mount, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has described the latest allegation that Theresa May's deputy, Damian Green, has "extreme pornography" on his computer as a "watershed moment."

"This is a watershed moment in Westminster. We should hold ourselves to a higher standard," Rudd told Sky News in response to claims that pornographic material was found on the First Secretary of State's parliamentary computer.

Bob Quick, a former assistant commissioner at the Metropolitan police, told The Sunday Times that "extreme pornography" was discovered on Green's computer during an inquiry into government leaks in 2008.

Green has firmly denied the accusation, describing Quick as a "discredited police officer" who was intent on carrying out an "unscrupulous character assassination".

Quick is due to give evidence to an inquiry investigating Green's behaviour after journalist Kate Maltby claimed the MP acted inappropriately towards her.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigned earlier this week after broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer claimed that he repeatedly touched her knee during the Conservative Party conference in 2012. Political journalist Jane Merrick revealed in The Observer that Fallon had "lunged" at her after they had lunch together in Westminster 14 years ago.

Despite referring to the allegations as a "watershed moment" for Westminster, Rudd denied that the government is on the verge of collapse. She said the ongoing inquiry into Green had been widened to investigate the new allegations.

Rudd told Andrew Marr that the scandal does not threaten to break up May's administration. "I think it is something that will take place, in terms of clearing out Westminster of that sort of behaviour, and Westminster, including the government, will be better off after it. It will be a positive thing," she said.

The Home Secretary earlier told Sky that it would be wrong for the government to have a "knee-jerk reaction based on the allegations last week".