Spanish media have identified another of the people killed in Wednesday's Westminster terror attack. Aysha Frade, a 43-year-old mother and PC Keith Palmer have now been named as victims of bloody assault on Westminster.

Police have yet to confirm that Frade was killed by a terrorist driving a 4x4 Hyundai but newspaper La Voz de Galicia says she is among the dead. She was a teacher at a sixth form college based near Westminster Bridge.

Frade reportedly is from London, the city where her Cypriot father and Spanish mother met.

It is claimed that her Spanish family in Betanzos, north-western Spain, received a a telephone call from London yesterday delivering the tragic news.

The Spanish embassy have said that there were no Spanish victims of the attack but Frade is a British passport holder.

Four people were killed in the heart of London yesterday during a terror attack that also left up to 40 people injured. The first to be named was PC Keith Palmer. He was on duty at the Palace of Westminster when a terrorist charged into the grounds and stabbed him to death.

Acting Deputy Commissioner and head of counter-terrorism at the Metropolitan Police, Mark Rowley, paid tribute to PC Palmer, saying: "He was someone who left for work today expecting to return home at the end of his shift – and he had every right to expect that would happen."