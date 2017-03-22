The US has offered assistance to the UK as the police are dealing with a suspected terror attack occurred in Westminister, London, on 22 March. A police officer was stabbed in the Houses of Parliament. The alleged assailant was shot by the police.

In a seemingly related incident on Westminster Bridge, a woman was confirmed dead while a number of others were injured.

As armed police are dealing with the incident, world leaders are sending messages of support and solidarity.

The Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, said: "Horrible images from London. The very heart of the city has been struck. Our thoughts are with the British people."

Gibraltar's chief minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "Shocked at attack on London. Yesterday I spent the day at Westminster. Luckily not today. London's Parliament is the mother of democracy!"

France's former president, Nicolas Sarkozy, said: "In Westminster, it is the heart of democracy that was attacked. My support and heartfelt thoughts go to our British friends."