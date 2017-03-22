Update: Channel 4 News has now retracted its allegation that Abu Izzadeen is the suspected terrorist behind today's Westminster attack.

There has been confusion over the identity of the suspect shot dead during a terror attack in Westminster, after he is thought to have been falsely named as a notorious Islamist preacher.

Muslim convert Trevor Brooks, known as Abu Izzadeen, 41, was reported by Channel 4 News to have carried out the attack outside Parliament on Wednesday (22 March), which left three victims dead and 20 others injured.

The incident saw a Hyundai 4X4 mow down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before the vehicle crashed into railings.

The suspect was then seen running on foot through the gate of the Palace of Westminster before stabbing a police officer to death. The suspect was then shot and later died.

Brooks was named as the suspected attacker by Channel 4 News, but the broadcaster said it was later presented evidence that the preacher was still in prison.

Brooks was sentenced to two years in jail in January 2016 for travelling abroad in violation of counter-terrorism offences.

He had also been jailed in 2008 for terrorist fundraising and inciting terrorism overseas.

The married father-of-three made headlines in 2015 after he became one of five British Islamists who managed to leave the UK despite being banned from travelling overseas.

Born in Hackney to Jamaican parents, he converted from Christianity to Islam at the age of 17 and worked as an electrician.

He became an outspoken Muslim activist and gained notoriety in 2006 after being filmed launching a furious tirade against then-Home Secretary John Reid, denouncing him as a "tyrant" and an "enemy of Islam".

Known for a series of controversial speeches, he urged a boycott of the Poppy Appeal, claiming those wearing poppies on Remembrance Day "supported the murder of Muslims".

He also described the 7 July London terror attacks as "mujahideen activity" that would make people "wake up and smell the coffee".

Becoming a leading member of the now banned Al Ghurabba group, he often gave interviews to the media and featured in a number of videos posted online.