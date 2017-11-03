HBO's sci-fi series Westworld has hit a rough patch as the filming has been suspended following a medical emergency. The network has issued a statement regarding the current status of the show and denied to name the cast member, whose health scare has prompted it to suspend the shoot.

"Due to a medical emergency involving a performer in a recurring role on season 2 of Westworld, filming on one of the two units has been temporarily suspended," the network said in an official statement given to Entertainment Weekly.

However, the network made it clear that the "emergency" did not occur on the set and the privacy of the "performer" should be respected. "The cast member was not on set when this occurred, and out of respect for the performer's privacy, we have no additional details to share, other than that everyone at Westworld sincerely hopes for a quick recovery," the statement continued.

A source told TMZ that a male member of the show has suffered "serious" head injuries at home after a bad fall and is seeking medical assistance.

Executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the first season of the series went through multiple hurdles before its October 2016 premiere. But the unique theme of the show has captured fans imagination, making it another blockbuster series for the Network other than Game of Thrones.

The first season of the show was significantly delayed before its premiere as Nolan and Joy wanted to make the show look flawless from every aspect. And their sincere efforts paid off as the show went on to break viewership records and became fan and critic favourite.

However, this time the delay in filming has to do with the health scare of a cast member and this has made fans curious about the show's 2018 return. Through its masterful storytelling, the show navigates viewers through a theme park populated with human lookalike robots with Artificial Intelligence (androids) created by Robert Ford and Arnold.

In the first season, Dr Ford activated consciousness in all the androids and set them free to avenge the years of bad treatment by the theme park authority and the guests coming to live their weird dreams with the robots.

By the end of the show, Dolores, the lead character and the oldest robot inside the park took charge and turned on her alter ego Wyatt to wreak havoc inside Westworld. The second season will be about what happens when the robots control the world created by humans.