Bookies have slashed the odds on the UK holding a second EU referendum after Nigel Farage suggested we should get another vote on Brexit.

Speaking on The Wright Stuff on Thursday morning (11 January), the former Ukip leader suggested that "maybe" a second vote would be a good idea to stop Remain voters "whining and moaning".

He added: "So maybe, just maybe, we should have a second referendum on EU membership... if we had a second referendum we'd kill it off for a generation as the percentage of the vote to leave next time will be very much bigger than it was last time. And we may just finish the while thing off and [Tony] Blair can disappear off to total obscurity."

After Farage's comments, bookies quickly slashed the odds on a second EU referendum.

In its Brexit specials section, Paddy Power is offering odds of 5/1 for another EU referendum to be held before April 2019. It also has odds of 2/1 that Theresa May will not have reached a Brexit deal before the same time.

Betfair also announced it had slashed its odds on a second EU referendum before April 2019 from 10/1 to 5/1 in direct response to Farage's comments.

Ladbrokes and Coral both also slashed the odds to 5/1, but with a slightly extended deadline of the end of 2019.

But Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, has damped suggestions that the UK could get another vote on whether to stay in the EU. Speaking in Brussels, he said: "There is going to be Brexit, of course. Don't believe those who say that it's not going to happen and that people have realised their error in the UK. I don't think that is going to be the case.