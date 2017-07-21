Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made his Instagram debut on Thursday, 20 July with a new video showing off the Blue Origin rocket factory currently being built in Florida. The flyover footage offers a quick glimpse of the massive facility and shows Bezos casually sitting in a lawn chair on the roof of the new factory wearing sunglasses and holding up a sign that reads: "Rocket factory coming soon."

Located in Exploration Park near the Kennedy Space Center, the 750,000-square-foot facility will be used to manufacture Blue Origin's reusable, heavy-lift orbital rocket, New Glenn. The company plans to launch New Glenn from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

"Manufacturing facility for the heavy-lift New Glenn launch vehicle is coming along nicely", the post's caption reads alongside the hashtags "Blue Origin", "Reusable Rockets", "Launch Land Repeat" and "Gradatim Ferociter" - the private spaceflight company's motto which means "step by step, ferociously."

In March, Bezos revealed the BE-4 engine that will power the super heavy vehicle in a tweet.

The rocket is designed to carry payloads, cargo and passengers to space and then return to Earth for reuse.

Blue Origin also signed a contract with France's Eutelsat Communications SA for satellite launch services with the first launch scheduled around 2021.

Bezos did not reveal any other specific details about the new rocket facility. Meanwhile, social media users excitedly welcomed the executive to Instagram and praised his debut post as "badass".

"What a boss," one Instagram user wrote while another called him a "modern day titan of industry."

"The space race is back on", one person wrote.