Ivanka Trump's eponymous clothing line continues to thrive despite calls for shoppers to boycott it amid a plethora of controversy involving her father President Donald Trump. On 7 March, the company reported record sales, confirming that little damage had been done to Ivanka's brand since Trump entered office.

"Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand," Abigail Klem, the president of the Ivanka Trump fashion brand, told Refinery29.

According to e-commerce aggregator Lyst, the brand's sales increased 346% from January to February. Ivanka took a leave of absence from her company after her father was sworn in as president.

Nordstrom provoked the wrath of the president after the department store dropped Ivanka's fashion line, citing poor sales. Taking to Twitter, he accused the company of mistreating his daughter. "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom," he wrote on 8 February. "She is a great person – always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

Neiman Marcus also appeared to sever ties with the first daughter, pulling Ivanka's jewellery line from its website while TJ Maxx and Marshall's employees were told to throw away anything that advertised her brand.

During the furore, Kellyanne Conway promoted Ivanka Trump's clothing line on Fox breakfast TV show Fox & Friends, urging viewers to "Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online."

But as the old adage goes: 'Bad publicity is better than no publicity' – with sales skyrocketing, brand rep Klem added: "For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand's] best performance ever."