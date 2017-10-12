Back in 2015, the colour of a dress divided the world, ruined friendships and left many people questioning the very meaning of existence. Now, a new mind-boggling optical illusion is sweeping the web.

The drama kicked off after Nicole Coulthard took to Facebook looking for answers after a screenshot of a trainer left her and her pals perplexed.

"Ok girls so my friend has just sent me this asking what colour the shoe is, I would say pale pink and white, but she insists its pale blue and grey," she wrote in Girlsmouth, a Facebook group. "What do you girls see? Please tell me pink and white!"

The troublesome trainers have already amassed over thousands of comments from baffled users and just like with the now infamous dress, people can't seem to decide the true colour of the footwear.

"Definitely pink and white," one person said while another wrote: "What is this conspiracy, anyone who's saying them trainers are pink are on the wind-up "

The colour of the Dress attained the same philosophical magnitude as the debate over the meaning of life. Celebrities including Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian had their say and neuroscientists even weighed in to explain colour perception.