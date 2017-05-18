Princes William and Harry presented the Diana Legacy Awards for the very first time at St James' Palace on 18 May – in memory of their late mother.

The brothers honoured 20 young people from around the world who have made a "monumental impact" on society. The awards were set up in memory of Princess Diana to recognise her commitment to the notion that young people can influence and change the world for the better.

The Diana Award's chief executive Tessy Ojo said: "This is a landmark event for the Diana Award as we join the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry in celebrating the legacy of Diana, Princess of Wales in this 20th anniversary year.

"Today is about two things; celebrating young people for their selfless contribution to society, their courage and bravery, sometimes in the face of adversity and demonstrating to young people that we, as a collective, value them."

The Diana Award ensures the late royal's work will not be forgotten and her charitable goodwill will be celebrated later in August, for the 20th anniversary of her death.

The charity was also established to promote the princess's belief in the power of young people and winners will receive full access to the Diana Award programme, which offers support for future projects.

American teen Jaylen Arnold, 16, was one of the recipients of the award today. "Even though I wasn't born when she passed away, I have read about the humanitarian work that she did.

The Duke and Prince Harry meet the 20 outstanding young people who have won The @DianaAward Inaugural Legacy Award. pic.twitter.com/jqT2x8L4cS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2017

"She is one of the most selfless figures I have seen – and I can see the genuine soul that she had and the giving nature that she had. I feel like she was an angel," Daily Express reports.

The individuals receiving the Legacy Award have demonstrated qualities such as kindness, compassion and service. They come from all over the globe from the UK, USA, Canada, India, Belize and the United Arab Emirates, and met with the Duke and Prince Harry to tell their stories.

Kensington Palace tweeted: "The Inaugural Legacy Award recognises young people who have carried out inspiring work without expecting a reward" along with several other tweets and pictures of the event held in central London.