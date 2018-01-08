A former glamour model whose organs were fused together by endometriosis has spoken out about suffering from the debilitating condition.

Endometriosis sees tissue in the body behave like the lining of the womb found elsewhere in the body. Pelvis disease, a rare complication of endometriosis, caused 26-year-old Carla Cressy's uterus, bowel, fallopian tubes and ovaries to fuse together by scar tissue.

Flare-ups of the disease, which affects females of childbearing age, resulted in the former Nuts and Zoo model vomiting uncontrollably and enduring six-week-long periods.

As it had affected her bowels, everyday foods including coffee and pasta exacerbated her condition. And as the symptoms mirror those found in irritable bowel syndrome, her endometriosis was left untreated for a decade.

Cressy has undergone several major surgeries to drain pus from cysts inside her body. Doctors fear that the severity of her condition may have left her infertile, Mail Online reported.

Having suffered with the condition since she was 14 and forced to quit modelling as a result of her symptoms, Cressy has launched the charity Women With Endometriosis to spread the word about the potentially debilitating condition.

What is endometriosis and what causes it?

Endometriosis is the term used to describe the condition where tissue in the body behaves like that in the womb. It can affect the ovaries, fallopian tubes, stomach, the bladder and bowel, according to the NHS website.

The cause is uncertain and can involve a combination of factors. A person's genetics and immune responses can play a part. Retrograde menstruation, where the lining of the womb becomes embedded in an organ rather than exiting the body during menstruation is another cause. Evidence suggests that endometrial cells can also travel through the bloodstream or lymphatic system.

Who is at risk?

Women of childbearing age are most at risk, and recedes after the menopause. Around 1.5m women in the UK are currently living with the condition, according to Endometriosis UK.

What are the symptoms?

The disease can affect women differently and can be difficult to diagnose. Common symptoms include; pain the lower stomach or back, as well as after or during sex. Periods can be heavy and bring on debilitating pain, including when urinating and emptying the bowels. Menstruation can also cause nausea, diarrhoea, and blood to show in the pee. Fatigue and a lack of energy are also signs of endometriosis.

The condition can affect a woman's chances of having children, and her mental health.

How is it treated?

Painkillers can be used to manage endometriosis, as well as hormonal contraceptives.

Some women may need surgery to cut away patches of tissue, or to take out organs affected by the disease - including the womb.