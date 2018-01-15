Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle is now a father, sharing the first picture of his newborn son onto Instagram.

The 29-year-old reality television star appears to be enamoured with his baby boy in the adorable picture, cradling the tot in hospital and smiling from ear-to-ear.

Though the baby is wrapped up in a white hat and blanket, he appears healthy and a good size, proving that his mother Emma McVey's small bump throughout her pregnancy meant nothing.

Beadle captioned the shot: "WOW what a feeling no words can describe it meet our son he is perfect in every way and healthy weighing 6lbs 2 @emma_jane1392 is fine and did amazing... I am a dad can't believe it... I cried I smiled I panicked but I will be there for him no matter what xxx".

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations, with one person commenting: "Congratulations guys he is going to bring the most amazing memories."

Someone else said: "Congratulations to both of you. cherish him he will grow fast".

A third added: "Awwww congratulations to the both of you best feeling in the world becoming a parent ".

British lingerie model McVey, 25, has received mixed comments for her small bump over the past nine months, with many followers comparing it to their own stomachs after a big meal.

The new mum has continued to break down the stigma surrounding smaller-than-average bumps with her mirror selfies, leading to her loyal fans defending her pregnancy.

One person commented: "For people saying she's too small. Actually if your placenta placement is at the back then you don't show very much!"

While someone else said: "Girl you look amazing! Everyone hating is clearly just jealous haha.. I only wish I looked like at 9 months pregnant! I'm a tiny girl but I definitely gained haha".