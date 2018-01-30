Faryal Makhdoom and Amir Khan's marriage may have been blighted with rumours of infidelity in recent months but the couple appeared blissful as they headed to America for the boxer's training programme on Monday night (29 January).

The 26-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur, who hails from New York, posted a snap of them posing up a storm on her Instagram. In the snap, shared with her 841,000 followers, the pair sport matching Adidas outfits. She stakes her claim with one hand rested on her man's shoulder.

Former world champion Khan, 31, will fight Canadian Phil Lo Greco, in his first fight in two years, at the Echo Arena, Liverpool, on 21 April.

"Ayo — off to America we go ✈️ #teamkhan" the Instagram caption read.

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise pregnant American-Pakistani Makhdoom for trying to make her marriage work.

"Only a strong woman forgives. Alhamdulilah," one person said. Another said: "Are you doing good with your husband now? Love your couple."

A third added: "How do you forgive so much? Ps amazing strong couple ma Sha allah! May your pregnancy go smoothly for you xx."

The couple's trip to America comes days after the Bolton-born boxer attempted to ditch his womaniser image by claiming that women who cannot resist him go to great lengths to make it look like he has been cheating.

Responding to recent allegations of infidelity, he told the Sunday People that he was often hounded by women for pictures which were later used against him.

"I think it's unfair these girls message me first," he said. "They turn up wherever you are.

"Nowadays you can see where you are so I must have tweeted that I was in a hotel with a friend having some drinks in a bar.

"And the girl comes up there, they set you up and take a picture."

Khan added: "They come over to you as a fan. I'm a kind guy. I'm not a guy who would say to someone, 'Go away and leave me alone', but would sit there and have someone sat there taking pictures with you."