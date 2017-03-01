Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry is sailing towards a spring engagement, with the Suits actress having spent a number of weeks at the royal's residence in Kensington Palace and allegedly accompanying him to Pippa Middleton's wedding in May.

As things continue to heat up between the 35-year-old US actress and the 32-year-old British royal, speculation is brewing over what Markle's title would be if she were to marry Harry.

It is known that the Toronto-based actress has already met Harry's father Prince Charles and brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She has even spent time with William and Kate's two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and is said to have been "taken" with them.

It is not known if Markle has met the Queen, but if and when she does, it will mean serious business for the couple. If Harry introduces a partner to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, it is expected that the relationship would result in marriage.

Her Majesty will have to sign off on the union or the prince could lose his place in the line of succession; currently, he is fifth in line to the throne.

This is due to the 2015 Succession to the Crown Act which places limits on a rule from the Royal Marriages Act of 1772, proving the ruling monarch with the right to approve marriages of all distant royal relations. Only the first six in line to the throne require the Queen's consent to marry, so Harry better stay on his grandmother's good side if he wants to get hitched any time soon.

As wives in the United Kingdom automatically take their husband's title, Markle would be HRH Princess Henry of Wales. Like Kate Middleton – who is a duchess – Markle would not be Princess Meghan. The title "princess" is given to females born of the monarch, or of one of the monarch's direct male issues, like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Princess Diana was never in fact "Princess Diana". She was Diana, Princess of Wales by marriage after marrying the heir to the throne, Prince Charles of Wales.

Speaking to IBTimes UK on what Markle's potential royal title could be, royal expert Richard FitzWilliams suggested that it could be the Duchess of Sussex.

He said: "The Queen is the font of honour. This would be a matter for her – it is too early to speculate.

"If Prince Harry is created a Duke, there has to be a vacancy so it might be Sussex. Prince Harry's wife would be a princess by marriage," he added.

On the same subject royal historian Marlene Koenig told Marie Claire: "Most likely, he [Harry] will be created a Duke. Sussex is available so [Markle] would be HRH the Duchess of Sussex. Her rank would be a princess by marriage of the United Kingdom, Great Britain, and Northern Ireland."