US President Donald Trump mistakenly said he met with the "president of the Virgin Islands" during a speech on Friday (13 October) and Twitter wouldn't let him forget it. While addressing a gathering of religious conservatives in Washington DC, Trump touted the federal government's response to several US states and territories that were ravaged by hurricanes over the past few months.

"And I will tell you, I left Texas, and I left Florida, and I left Louisiana, and I went to Puerto Rico, and I met with the president of the Virgin Islands," Trump told the audience at the Values Voter Summit. "These are people that are incredible people. They've suffered gravely, and we'll be there. We're going to be there. We have, really – it's not even a question of a choice.

Trump seemed to be referring to Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp whom he met on 3 October when he mentioned the "president" of the US territory, which happens to be Trump himself. The official transcript of the speech released by the White House also notes the error with Trump's reference to Mapp as "president" corrected to "governor".

The Virgin Islands were devastated by the powerful Hurricane Maria, which left more than 80% of Puerto Rico without power and its residents struggling with clean drinking water, food and fuel shortages.

Trump and his administration have come under fire in recent weeks over their delayed and ineffective disaster response to the storm in Puerto Rico, as compared to the government's response to Texas and Florida.

"We're going to be there as Americans, and we love those people and what they've gone through," Trump continued. "And they're all healing, and their states and territories are healing, and they're healing rapidly."

Naturally, Twitter erupted with a slew of snarky comments, jokes and memes in response to the president's latest gaffe.

"Trump meant the other Virgin Islands, the one where the Bowling Green Massacre happened and they grow the most delicious covfefe," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "He's golfing with the Prime Minister of Wisconsin this weekend."

"This isn't funny anymore. Running the United States of America isn't some freshman test you can cram for at the last [second]," one person tweeted.

"He is utterly delusional," another chimed.