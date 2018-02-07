Tallia Storm got viewers' attention when she finally opened up briefly about her fleeting romance with Brooklyn Beckham on Celebs Go Dating last night (6 February).

The 19-year-old singer and songwriter described Chloe Grace Moretz's current boyfriend as her biggest crush.

Storm, now single and ready to mingle on the E4 dating series, was in a relationship with Victoria and David Beckham's eldest 18-year-old son for 18 months in 2014. She confessed he "messed her around" before cutting ties with her.

The Scottish star was left "heartbroken" after discovering that he had moved on with another girl.

She previously told Daily Mail: "He was my first love and we were really serious. But Brooklyn messed me about and then cut me off. He's an airhead."

Storm, who hails from Glasgow, shot to fame after performing with Elton John in June 2012 and used her heartbreak with Beckham to write her own song.

She revealed that the track Still In Love is about her "puppy love" with Beckham – who so happens to be Elton John's godson.

Storm most recently got tongues wagging over her appearance on Celebs Go Dating and her apparent flirtation with fellow celeb Mike Thalassitis – who is causing quite a stir on the show himself with his ungentlemanly behaviour.

When dating expert Nadia Essex got straight to the point and asked about "the elephant in the room" Storm shut her down and said she did not want to discuss Beckham.

She said: "I've only ever had one, which did not end well, let's put it that way. I knew this was going to come up. I don't want to talk about him."

The relationship has never been publicly confirmed by Beckham.