Time and again Modern Family star Ariel Winter has been vocal about body image issues, even slamming critics for judging her way of dressing. But her latest Instagram photos have stirred up the hornets' nest again as fans complained about her "desperate" pose showing off too much cleavage.

Captioned "Lake Tahoe Life", the 19-year-old actress shared a couple of snaps from what seems to be a quick getaway with her boyfriend Levi Meaden. And apart from flaunting the holiday spirit, Winter showcased her figure in all its glory in the images.

One of the photos shows the actress putting her bare cleavage on display while she lets her hair down aboard a boat. In a second snap, Winter can be seen flaunting her hourglass curves in a decorated bikini as she poses on a lounger with her boyfriend by her side.

Meaden also took to his account to share the same picture, writing alongside, "Relaxing in poolside in Lake Tahoe with my babe."

While Winter's sun-soaked images received much love from her 3.6 million followers, some critics, however, seemed unimpressed – especially with the skin show.

"Remember when she complained about every commenting on her boobs, and now they're in every other post. #hypocritic," an Instagram user wrote slamming the TV star over her pictures.

Another fan added, "Exactly, what a shameless, desperate, attention needing pose."

But it wasn't just the pose, but her ample assets as well that became a topic of discussion in the comments section.

Several of Winter's social media followers couldn't resist bringing up her breast reduction surgery in the comments.

"Can't believe you got those puppies reduced," a fan suggestively wrote, to which a second added, "if what you're saying is true she probably feels better now her boobs still look great."

Opening up about going under the knife, the TV star had earlier admitted to feeling much better following the surgery. "Before then, I didn't feel like myself, and everyone was so focused on my cleavage, so when I got the breast reduction it helped me feel so much better about my body," she told Refinery 29.