Two teenage boys have been arrested after acid was thrown in people's faces in five attacks across London.

On Thursday evening, two male moped riders went on a 90-minute spree across the city, spraying a corrosive substance over victims in Shoreditch, Islington and Stoke Newington.

One victim suffered "life-changing injuries".

The number of acid attacks in London are on the rise. A Freedom of Information request submitted by the Mirror showed that between 2011 and 2016, there were nearly 1,500 cases of the crime.

Acid attack charities in the UK estimate that 71% of British victims are men - although globally, 80% of the victims tend to be women.

Attacks are often carried out by men who have had their marriage proposals or sexual advances rebuffed. Hundreds of acid attacks are reported in India every year.

In 2013, the country introduced laws to deal with acid attacks and the country's top court banned the sale of acid to the public in that year to try to stop attacks - although assaults have continued.

The NHS advises:

Chemical burns can be very damaging and require immediate medical attention at an A&E department. If possible, find out what chemical caused the burn and tell the healthcare professionals in attendance.

If you're helping someone else, put on appropriate protective clothing and then:

Remove any contaminated clothing on the person.

If the chemical is dry, brush it off their skin.

Use running water to remove any traces of the chemical from the burnt area.