Prince William's robustious weekend with pals on the Swiss Alps has sparked widespread criticism, but after being caught on camera gyrating at in a Verbier nightclub, he may have caused even more embarrassment for the royal family.

Whilst in the company of two mystery ladies, Kate Middleton's other half was treated to a demonstration of a dance move dubbed 'the slut drop'.

Similar to dance trends like the dab and the whip, the slut drop has been sweeping social media and nightclubs across the globe.

But unlike twerking - the provocative dance (now in the dictionary) made famous by Miley Cyrus which involves making thrusting hip movements while in low-slung, squatting stance - you might want to have a good stretch first.

The raunchy move involves squatting as quickly and as low as possible and immediately popping back up. It is basically the raunchy version of Legally Blonde's famous "bend and snap".

To avoid any potential injuries and wardrobe malfunctions slut droppers should avoid performing the move repeatedly throughout a track. Instead, for full effect, wait for the beat to drop.