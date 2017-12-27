US President Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital has sent political shockwaves across the Middle East and attracted global condemnation. It has now emerged he could get a train station named after him in the ancient Israeli city.

Israel is mulling over the option of labelling a future station in an area known as Western Wall as Donald Trump station as a display of courtesy. Construction on the rail network is almost complete and there are plans to extend the line to Jerusalem where Trump's name could feature in one of the prominent stations.

"The Western Wall is the holiest place for the Jewish people, and I decided to call the train station that leads to it after President Trump following his historic and brave decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel," revealed Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, according to the Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot.

If everything goes well, the last stop in Jerusalem could very well be named after the American president and will tentatively be called "Donald John Trump Train Station".

The current proposals include construction of two underground tunnels, which include a stretch beneath Jerusalem. Extension for the politically sensitive Old City could take four more years to complete provided if the plans are approved, but the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem high-speed line is expected to be inaugurated shortly. Katz has asked senior Israeli authorities to look into the extension project as a top priority.

Earlier in December, Trump had declared Washington would consider Jerusalem, which is considered holy by both Israelis and Palestinians, as Israel's capital in a surprise decision that was widely condemned across the world especially by Arab nations. Palestinians hope to turn eastern part of the ancient city as their capital if they attain a full-fledged statehood in future.