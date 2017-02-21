Android 7.0 Nougat has barely made its way to most compatible devices and people are already speculating what the next Android OS will be called.

A Google executive recently added more speculation by teasing an Oreo hint for the next Android OS version.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, the SVP for Android, Chrome OS & Play at Google posted a GIF on his Twitter page showing what looks like an Oreo cake. The image has led many to believe that Lockheimer may be teasing the next Android OS version which is going to be codenamed Android O or Android 8.0 but has no full name yet.

Google has always named its Android OS version after sweet treats like, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Marshmallow and most recently Nougat. As there are already very few options with the letter O when it comes to sweet treats, many have pitched for Oreo to be named as the next Android OS.

The speculation, however, may be futile as Lockheimer may be trolling fans. Last year, prior to the release of the name Nougat, he posted a photo showing a list of desserts which included the Nutella pizzetta. Immediately, many jumped the gun thinking Nutella would be the full form for Android N. However, to most people's disappointment, Google officially announced that Android 7.0's name was going to be Nougat.

Last year, Google abruptly announced the first beta version of the Android N in March itself, way ahead of its developer conference held in May. This year too it may release the Android 8.0 beta version around the same time, earlier than the Google I/O 2017 conference.