Twitter is considering doubling its 140-character limit, the social media company announced in a blog post Tuesday (26 September) with a limited number of users able to use up to 280 characters per tweet.

Twitter said the increase is "only available to a small group right now" and will evaluate results before deciding to implement the change to all users.

While some say that doubling the limit will led people to add more per tweet, Twitter argues that is not the case, Ars Technica reported. The company pointed to Japanese users, who have the same 140-character limit English users but find the limit less constricting.

Only 9% of English tweets reach the full 140 characters, while less than 1% of Japanese tweets are that long. Ars Technica notes that this suggests the doubling the character limit will simply allow English users to tweet more comfortably without restrictions.

"Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people tweeting in English," the company said in the blog post. "When people don't have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting—which is awesome!"

Twitter is expected to make the character limit change for all languages except Chinese, Japanese and Korean. Those languages have larger character sets, making the doubling unnecessary.

Several users appeared to be against the 280 character change, instead focusing on other features or issues.

Others, meanwhile, were concerned that the additional characters would allow US President Donald Trump to Tweet even more.

No word from the Tweeter-in-chief himself.