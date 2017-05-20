If you had the chance to meet Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn, what would you say? This is what we asked members of the public in King's Cross – with mixed reactions.

With just two weeks to go before the UK takes to the polls, emotions are running high, and it might be for the best that some people haven't come face to face with our PM just yet...

May was accused of being "only concerned with the rich," while Corbyn, despite gaining points for his ideas showcased in the Labour Manifesto, fails to convince too and "seems to be in his own world".

One person said: "They don't want a middle class idiot lefty running the Labour party".

While some people are still optimistic and dream of a "middle ground,"others weren't keen on either of them gaining power in the upcoming general election on June 8: "Neither of you are fit to run this country."