Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's ultra rare "concept" smartphone, the Mi Mix, could be in line for an iterative upgrade, with a benchmark report for a device referred to as "Mix Evo" spotted on Geekbench.

Touted by Xiaomi as the world's first smartphone to sport an edgeless display thanks to its screen-to-body ratio of 91.3%, the 6.4in Mi Mix phablet has been on sale intermittently in China since its November 2016 release. The experimental device broke company records at the time, although many hoping to snag the eye-catching ceramic phone were left disappointed by its limited availability.

There was some speculation that the demand would be fulfilled by a rumoured smaller variant, but its expected reveal at CES 2017 never came to pass, with a white model of the standard Mi Mix the only addition to the range. The appearance of the Mix Evo benchmark (available at GizChina) could ignite renewed interest in the sought after smartphone, however.

As well as the updated moniker, the Geekbench report shows that the device could be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset – an improvement over the Snapdragon 821 found in the original device.

The Mix Evo spec list also points to 4GB RAM which implies that the memory would be the same as the first iteration's base model, while the Android OS version is flagged as 6.0.1 Marshmallow rather than the latest Nougat update.

With little else to go on, those interested in the Mi Mix may want to hold off until Mobile World Congress 2017 where Xiaomi is expected to show off its Mi 6 flagship range, possibly alongside the mystery Mix Evo.