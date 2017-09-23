US President Donald Trump's eldest daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump hit back at critics that she has a duty of be a voice of moderation in the White House and Twitter is furiously slamming her for it. In an interview on The Dr Oz Show that aired on Thursday (21 September), Ivanka addressed criticism that she has failed to be a voice of moderation in Trump's White House and take a firm stance on key issues that she says she advocates for such as gender pay equality, immigration, women's issues, climate change and LGBTQ rights.

"I think that my role and [the role of] anyone who works for the President of the United States, their role is to inform, advise and then ultimately execute," she said. "So I'm not the decision maker. I have my views and I share them candidly - and as a daughter I have the latitude to do that. But I also respect the process now that my father is president and the American people elected him based on his agenda.

"My job isn't to undermine is agenda. It's to embrace the areas where there's commonality and there's so many areas. I'm deeply passionate about fueling the growth of female entrepreneurs. I'm deeply passionate about supporting American working families. So I feel privileged that he's given me the platform to push areas and push issues that are aligned with his agenda."

"Where I disagree with the agenda, I will share it with him quietly," she continued. "I don't view it as my obligation to moderate. And I don't think anyone working for a sitting president should see themselves in that capacity.

"If you're part of a team and you have a seat at the table and a forum from which to air your perspective and opinion, I don't need to couple that with a denouncement on every single issue I disagree with."

Ivanka has previously come under fire for backtracking on key issues she said she cares about. In June, she drew fierce criticism after she claimed she "tries to stay out of politics". In July, she caused a stir after taking her father's seat during a meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg with critics arguing that the first daughter is "unqualified" and was not elected to take her father's place alongside world leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

During the interview with Oz, she was asked whether she ever wanted to ground her father over his quick-fire use of Twitter.

"Yes, I do", she said laughing, "We've definitely had those conversations. But he is authentic. He is who he is."

Twitter, on the other hand, furiously slammed Ivanka over her remarks regarding her job as an adviser to the president with many calling her to leave the White House.

"This is what happens when you put people in the White House that know nothing about government," one Twitter user wrote. Another person argued that Ivanka shouldn't be allowed to attend key meetings at the White House at all.

"No meetings. No diplomatic discussions. Your job is to be a daughter, not a public official."