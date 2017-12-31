In 2018, the biggest superhero blockbuster and one of the most-anticipated movies is undoubtedly from the Marvel stock – Avengers: Infinity War. While there are still four months to go until the movie's premiere in May, several plot details and teaser images have already surfaced online.

One of the biggest teases that cropped up recently was a glimpse of Tony Stark – click here to see the photo – whose worried looks are sure to raise some concerns.

Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr, appeared in the forefront, thanks to the picture shared by USA Today, as other Avengers including Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and sorcerers Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) took positions in the background.

There's indeed an ominous feel about the set-photo, and the rubble and chaos surrounding the characters do little to ease the feeling.

What's worse is, it's not clear who or what has caught the attention of the Avengers in the image, as they clearly seem to be staring at something, perhaps big and terrifying enough to evoke such emotions.

According to Screen Rant, whatever is on the other side could be the same thing that grabbed the eyes of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his classmates while they were on a bus in New York.

Could it be Thanos, the monstrous Titan, who is on a mission to seize all the infinity stones? Then again, Stark is known to not have the best of relationship with another Avenger, Chris Evans-starring Captain America.

While a safe bet is to wait until May, 2018, thankfully the Iron Man actor dished out some information much to the relief of anxious fans.

"[When] I look at [Chris] Evans and I just to want to go over and smell him or tell him he looks cool in those sunglasses when he's walking over to have lunch. And then I'm just staring daggers at him, getting mad. But even that relationship is going to take a turn," teased Downey Jr, implying there still could be some bad blood between Iron Man and Captain America.

Avengers Infinity War hits theatres on 4 May, 2018.