Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has provided a positive injury update on his recovery and revealed the "world will know" when he will make a return to the pitch.

The 35-year-old suffered a knee injury while in action for the Red Devils against Anderlecht in the Europa League earlier in April. He underwent a surgery and is currently on the sidelines awaiting recovery.

Ibrahimovic was released by United after the end of the season. However, the 20-time English champions re-signed the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star on a one-year deal earlier in the summer transfer window.

United manager Jose Mourinho was expecting Ibrahimovic to return to action in January. However, the Mirror claims the star striker is expected to return a month ahead of his initial schedule.

The former Swedish international, who was talking to several thousand fans at Volvo Cars headquarters in Gothenburg, spoke about his recovery during a Facebook live show conducted by the Volvo Car Group.

"The knee is almost there. I want everybody to have patience, and when I come back, the world will know," Ibrahimovic explained.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals across all competitions in the 2016/17 season as he went on to win the EFL Cup and the Europa League with the Red Devils. His return to the pitch will come as a massive boost for Mourinho and United as the Portuguese tactician is already aware of his credentials after an impressive campaign last term.

It is not the first time the striker has provided an update on his fitness. He showed his progress on social media after posting a video on Twitter with a caption, "Tell Jose I'm coming."

Mourinho has signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton and the Belgium international took the No 9 shirt at Old Trafford. This has allowed Ibrahimovic to take the No 10 shirt, which became vacant following Wayne Rooney's return to Everton.

The Belgium international has enjoyed a good start to his United career as he has managed to score five goals in five matches played in all competitions. Lukaku was on the scoresheet as the Red Devils settled for a 2-2 draw against Stoke City in their last league tie at bet365 Stadium.