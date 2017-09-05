Tensions in the Korean peninsular have reached new heights with bloodcurdling threats being sent from both sides of the Pacific.

Nuclear tests and missile launches into the Sea of Japan and surrounding areas have angered the West, the US, Japan and South Korea, but even the likes of China and Russia have shown a growing frustration at the recent actions of those in Pyongyang.

Over the past few years there has been a sharp rise in the number of tests that have taken place, with one in 2015, five in 2016 and so far 14 missile tests in 2017 as well as a nuclear explosion test.

The question is when, rather than if they next test will take place.

North Korea warned the US on Tuesday 5 September that "the recent self-defence measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the US.",

The rogue nation continued: "The US will receive more gift packages from my country as long as its relies on reckless provocations and futile attempts to put pressure on the DPRK."

The next gift is likely to launch sometime in the next couple of weeks, if you look at the trend of the tests over the past few months. However, one date coming up may be used as another show of strength for North Korea.

The 9 September, which falls this coming Saturday, is the anniversary of the founding of North Korea when the founding leader Kim Il-sung took control of the country.

Each year the event is marked with parades and events, and amid the current tensions, expect 2017's festivities to be no different.

It was on the 9 September in 2016 that the nation carried out their most recent nuclear explosion before the one that was tested last week.

The country likes to be unpredictable, but eyes which aren't already on North Korea will definitely be watching on the 9 September.