After more than a year of campaigning, Donald Trump will finally take his place in the White House today. In front of hundreds of thousands of onlookers in Washington DC, the billionaire will take the oath of office and be sworn in as the next President of the United States, with Vice President Mike Pence by his side.

On the morning of Friday 20 January, the president-elect will take the Oath of Office on the steps of the United States Capitol Building, before delivering his Inaugural Address – an historic speech given by each new president.

This will be followed by a parade with more than 8,000 participants, which will travel down Pennsylvania Avenue, the street connecting the White House and the Capitol.

Here are the timings for the Inauguration Day events.

Trump and his wife Melania will attend a service at St John's Episcopal Church near the White House, which every president has attended at least once while in office. The president-elect will then meet Barack and Michelle Obama, before making their way to the Capitol.

At 9.30am (2.30pm GMT), the inauguration ceremony will begin with musical performances.

The opening remarks will take place at 11.30am (4.30pm GMT), after which Mike Pence will be sworn-in as vice president.

At 12pm (5pm GMT), Trump will take the Oath of Office, which will be administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, before deliving his Inaugural Address.

The Inaugural Parade will take place from 3pm until 5pm (8pm - 10pm GMT).

From 7pm until 11pm (midnight to 4am GMT on Saturday 21 January), the Trumps and the Pences will attend three official inaugural balls.

What is happening on Trump's first day as president?

At 10am (3pm GMT) on Saturday 21 January, Trump and Pence will attend the interfaith National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.

The service will coincide with the Women's March on Washington, which will see hundreds of thousands of protesters take to the streets.