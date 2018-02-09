The Big Bang Theory spinoff series, Young Sheldon, has gone on a brief hiatus and fans will have to wait until March to find out about what is in store for the young genius and his Texas family.

Episode 14 of season 1 is titled, Potato Salad, a Broomstick, and Dad's Whiskey, and it will air on 1 March at 8:30 pm EST on CBS Network. The episode will find Mary Cooper taking up a job at the church, with Sheldon and his twin sister Missy left home alone for the first time.

Here is the full synopsis for the chapter:

When Mary takes a job as church secretary, she finds herself becoming Pastor Jeff's (Matt Hobby)

marriage counselor. Also, Sheldon and Missy spend their first afternoon home alone.

Young Sheldon focuses on the childhood of Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage), the egotistical and socially awkward theoretical physicist character portrayed by Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory.

In the previous episode, we saw Sheldon's mysophobia on full display as flu season hit Medford high school. The nine-year-old even got himself suspended from school for leaving class without permission to avoid the flu.

In a bid to stay away from all the virus, Sheldon attempted to convert the garage into a closed ecological system, but the episode ended with him getting the flu anyway and his mum, Mary, singing Soft Kitty to him.

In other news, Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander is set to guest star on Young Sheldon. According to Variety, Alexander will play Mr Lundy — Medford High School's resident drama teacher who "boldly shepherds" Sheldon into the world of acting.

He will appear in the 16th episode of The Big Bang Theory prequel's first season, which will air in April.

The Big Little Lies star Armitage recently spoke to Stuff Entertainment about playing the genuius character. He explained, "I hardly knew what Big Bang Theory was. It really isn't appropriate for me. But I watched some of the episodes that my mom said were OK just to see what it was about."

Talking about how he channels Sheldon's character, he explained, "I try to put myself in his shoes. By the way, his shoes are super awesome. They are the exact kind of shoes I would wear. He's like an awesome person. He has a kindness about him. He's like a floating cloud."