CBS' new drama Young Sheldon premiered this Monday (25 September). And it's already a breakout hit among viewers, with young actor Iain Armitage winning hearts as nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper. However, fans will have to wait until November for the second episode.

According to CBS, episode 2 of The Big Bang Theory prequel series is titled, Rockets, Communist, And The Dewey Decimal System, and will air on 2 November at 8:30pm EST.

The network has also released a promo for episode 2, which will introduce Sheldon's Meemaw (played by Annie Potts). In parent series The Big Bang Theory, Meemaw (played by June Squibb) is a driving force in Sheldon's life.

The character was widowed when Sheldon's grandfather Pop-Pop passed away in 1985. She had been referenced multiple times in the hit show before finally making her debut on season 9 of the series.

The video opens with a neatly dressed Sheldon playing cards with his grandmother. "I can't lie to my mother, " the young genius tells his Meemaw, to which she replies, "Sure you can. Believe in yourself."

Later, we see him smiling, then in a church scene where a pastor announces, "Let's give it up for Sheldon everybody," and he, alongside his mom, are shocked at the announcement.

Young Sheldon revolves around a nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper as he lives with his family in East Texas and attends school.

Zoe Perry stars as Sheldon's mum Mary Cooper and Lance Barber plays his father George. Reagan Revord takes on the role of Sheldon's twin sister Missy and Montana Jordan plays older brother George Jr.

Jim Parsons spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Armitage's portrayal of nine-year-old Sheldon. "Watching Iain bring this young version of this character to life that I've been working on for a decade of my own life, it was really moving. I felt such a sympathy for this little guy. It was kind of mind-blowing to see him brought to life through Iain.

"I don't think I've forgotten how much fun everything is, but maybe a little bit, because it definitely feels like a reminder of something when I watch you [Iain] work on all this stuff and do all this stuff," Parsons, the 44-year-old executive producer of Young Sheldon, added.