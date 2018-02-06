Forget dainty outfits in white and lacey accessories, Dakota Johnson has traded her coy Anastasia Steele look for a more macabre style in black. The Fifty Shades Freed actress, along with her co-star Jamie Dornan arrived in Paris for the promotion of their erotic saga ahead of its pre-Valentine's Day premiere.

And if anything, their chic French style – which mostly features a healthy mix of grey and black – is to die for.

Decked top to toe in black, 28-year-old Johnson touched down in the capital city on Monday (5 February) in an over-sized faux fur coat and a pair of fitted denim.

As if the black on black outfit was not enough, the actress added further drama by pairing it up with lace-up boots and a Yves Saint Laurent clutch in the heart shape.

She let her brunette locks lose, and oozed sultry appeal as she made her way through the crowd of fans and photographers to the C a Vous studios in Paris.

The American actress was joined by her Fifty Shades co-star, who too made a point of complementing Johnson's style in a matching grey and black suit.

The Irish actor, better known as Christian Grey from the erotic trilogy based on E. L. James' books, cut a suave figure as he arrived at the event in a well-tailored outfit paired with a casual black tee. He sported a light stubble and a charming as usual appeal while walking past the sea of admirers.

While fans can't seem to get enough of the actor and his chemistry with his on-screen wife, Mrs Grey aka Johnson, the actor recently made a rather ominous remark about his Fifty Shades future.

Speaking with ITV host Lorraine Kelly, Dornan teased that the third film might be the last in the franchise.

"I don't think there's any...I mean there's no other books," he said adding, "[E.L. James] wrote the first two books again from Christian's perspective, but I guess we've already seen...we've done those films, the same story, so they won't do that again."

But what about the billionaire-turned-family man, Mr Grey?

"Unless Erica keeps writing, but Dakota [Johnson] and I are...particularly me, I'm getting too old for...for this," Dornan added.

Fifty Shades Freed starring the returning duo hits theatres on 9 February 2018.