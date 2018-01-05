Worldwide attention has focused on the explosive content inside Michael Wolff's new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House – and now the public can finally get their hands on it.

Debate has been rife over the validity of some of the comments that have emerged over the past few days including how former top Trump strategist Steve Bannon accused Donald Trump Jr of acting in a "treasonous" way.

Bannon, who was once one of the most influential figures inside the White House, has now seen supporters flee him as he has been forced to take on heavy fire from the Trump administration, with the president himself describing his former campaign manager as "sloppy Steve".

Bannon was fired by Trump in August 2017, and went on to return to his right-wing website, Breitbart.

The book was due for global release on 9 January, with Trump's lawyers attempting to stop it from going on sale.

But after popular demand the book has been released early.

The book is already selling fast, with stocks strained in some areas.

In the US's top bookstore, Barnes and Noble, the title is already top of the best sellers despite it not being available to buy until later today (5 January).

The book is also number one on the Amazon US charts, with it available on CD, audiobook, Kindle and in hardback.

In the UK, the book is one of the most popular books on the Amazon charts. It went on sale on Friday morning, with the public already able to download and read it on their mobile devices.

However, the hardback edition has sold out, with no details of when it will return in stock.

Reacting to the cease and desist order from Trump's lawyers, Wolff said: "Where do I send the box of chocolates?"

The book also suggests that Trump's daughter, Ivanka, has worked on a plan along with her husband Jared Kushner to become the "first woman president".

Ivanka was also cited as being someone who mocked Donald Trump's infamous combover hairstyle.

It also suggested that Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch called Trump a "f*****g idiot".