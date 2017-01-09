Nigel Farage makes his debut as an LBC radio host tonight (9 January) at 7pm – you can listen in on 97.3FM, DAB digital radio or online.

Farage has featured as a guest presenter on the network many times, though it still took the media and political spheres by surprise when he, last week, announced he had taken up a regular spot. The show will run for an hour from 7pm on Mondays through Thursdays.

Fears that the former UKIP leader may have been tamed by his association with a mainstream broadcaster were put to bed in a promotional video released this afternoon – just hours before the first show. In it Farage takes Lily Allen to task for posting a clandestine picture of himself and Rupert Murdoch chatting at a garden party. "I think she's lost her marbles," he says.

Farage's new colleague Ian Dent said on Twitter today said he was " proud to be the 52-year-olds "warm-up act". James Rea, LBC's managing editor, said: "With Brexit and the inauguration of President-elect Trump, Nigel Farage is the man at the centre of the two biggest stories this year. He is a powerful communicator and has proved himself as a natural broadcaster."

Critics have questioned how he will balance his new job with ongoing commitments as a member a of the European Parliament for South East England. A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: "Shouldn't he be, you know, turning up to his office in the European Parliament? If not maybe he could donate his MEP salary to the NHS?"

Listen live to Farage's debut here.