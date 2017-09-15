Fergie and Josh Duhamel are going their separate ways. The couple released a joint statement to People magazine announcing their decision to separate after eight years of marriage.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they said. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

The couple have a four-year-son, Axl, together and have spoken out about keeping him the priority in their busy lives. "We've just got to be really organised about our planning because it's really important for us that Axl comes first," Fergie, 42, told ET Canada in August.

In an interview with Haute Living in May, Duhamel, 44, said they have "a lot of love for our son and have a good time together".

A source told US Weekly that the duo were having troubles for a while now. "He moved out around early spring," the individual revealed. "They are both really good people and committed to their son, but they are too different to make it work."

Soon after the split announcement, the Glamorous singer was in Brazil to promote her new album Double Dutchess. She was spotted in Rio de Janeiro sans her wedding ring.

Her Transformers hubby also decided to ditch the band while in Los Angeles where he was photographed hiking solo.

Fergie and Duhamel became romantically involved back in 2004 after meeting on the sets of his show Las Vegas. They announced their engagement in December 2007 and tied the knot in January 2009.