Space is about to get a lot groovier than ever before. Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry's recent death was declared a tragic loss by numerous legendary musicians and Hollywood A-listers. However, his music will live on and will be flown to the stars by Nasa's Voyager spacecraft.

Two of Nasa's Voyager spacecraft are slated to head to space and will carry with them, golden records with music and messages from earthlings, intended to be a sort of time capsule to "communicate a story of our world to extraterrestrials".

According to Nasa, Voyager 1 entered interstellar space in August 2012, and Voyager 2 is expected to follow and enter interstellar space in the next decade or so. The space agency said the messages are carried by "a phonograph record-a 12-inch gold-plated copper disc" which scientists hope "portray the diversity of life and culture on Earth".

Berry's Johnny B Goode is among the music included on the Voyager's Golden Record.

Nasa launched the Voyager spacecraft in 1977. The late cosmologist Dr Carl Sagan chaired the Nasa committee that selected the contents of the Golden Record. It also contains around 90 minutes of music from across the globe, including classical scores from Bach, Mozart and Beethoven and jazz by Louis Armstrong.

According to a report by Space.com, Sagan and his colleague Ann Druyan sent a letter to Berry on his 60th Birthday, telling him that his music will "live on forever" on the Voyagers. "These records will last a billion years or more," Sagan and Druyan wrote.