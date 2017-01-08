The 74th annual Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday (8 January). Organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the ceremony will honour the best of Hollywood motion pictures and TV and will kick start the award seasons for 2017.

Hosted by famous comedian Jimmy Fallon, the event will be broadcast live on NBC at 8pm ET. Fans can watch the award ceremony via live stream online on the network's official website NBC.com. Click here to watch the Red Carpet event live on Golden Globes' Twitter account.

TV ratings for the award ceremony have been gradually dipping each year and considering Fallon's popularity and the attracting line-up of award presenters, organisers will be hoping that viewership ratings shoot up this year.

Considered as one of Hollywood's biggest events after the Academy Awards, the star-studded evening has an attracting line of presenters includes Ben Affleck, his brother Casey Affleck, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Steve Carell, Jessica Chastain, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Jon Hamm, Goldie Hawn, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, John Legend, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Sting, Emma Stone, Justin Theroux, Carrie Underwood, Vince Vaughn, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofía Vergara, Carl Weathers, Kristen Wiig and Reese Witherspoon.

Fans will be keen to know who will excel in both the film and television categories. While La La Land appears to be a sure shot winner in the best films category, Natalie Portman may snatch the best actress award for her impeccable performance in the biopic Jackie.

Meryl Streep is also set to receive the Cecil B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

HBO may have its best awards night yet as it has received maximum TV nominations for popular shows such as Game of Thrones, Westworld and Veep. Click here to see the full list of nominations and IBTimes UK's prediction of winners.