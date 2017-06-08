Most senate hearings and testimonies are barely noticed by the public, but all eyes are on the Intelligence Committee as James Comey is questioned for the first time since he was sacked by Donald Trump.

On Wednesday evening (7 June) we got a taste of the tone of today's hearing after Comey's testimony was released, in which he claims that Donald Trump had indeed pressured him to drop the investigation into the former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The documents also revealed that Trump had demanded "loyalty" from Comey, something which the president denied when questioned by journalists last month.

With all eyes on the hearing, most of the major US TV networks have cleared their schedules to air what is one of the most anticipated senate hearings in recent history.

In the UK, those wanting to watch the events unfold will be able to watch things play out on BBC News and Sky News.

Watching C-SPAN is a simple way to stay on top of proceedings as well. The network can be watched online and airs most US government meetings, committees and congress sessions.

The testimony starts at 10am ET and 3pm BST on Thursday 8 June.

In this latest chapter in the Trump saga, there are, as always, far more questions than there are answers.

A few of the big questions look set to be answered on Thursday, and some of those answers could have far-reaching consequences.