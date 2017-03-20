After a week where a lot of headlines talked about the procedures the country would take in the event of the Queen's death, let us maybe keep talking about her life. This week, for instance, she's opening the Metropolitan Police's new headquarters at New Scotland Yard.

Aside from that, Harry's up in Leicester for a day and Charles is ambling around Lancashire and Yorkshire. All in a week's work.

Check back to IBTimes UK for updates, but, as ever, here's this week's royal diary:

Monday 20 March Commodore-in-Chief, also known as the Princess Royal, is visiting Boathouse 4 at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth and opening the Princess Royal Jetty as part of the Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carrier Complex. The Countess of Wessex will have a look at the Flying Eye Hospital at Stansted Airport and attend a reception for exercise ICE MAIDEN at Armoury House with her husband, the Earl of Wessex. The Bicentenary of UK and Nepal relations at the Nepalese Embassy in London will be attended by Prince Harry. The Duke of Gloucester will unveil a plaque for Pocahontas at Syon House in London to mark the 400th anniversary of her death.

Tuesday 21 March The Duke of Gloucester again, he's attending a reception for the Royal College of Physicians' 70th anniversary at 11 St Andrews Place in London. The Duke of Edinburgh, will hold a reception at St James's Palace for Book Aid International. The Duchess of Cornwall, patron of UK Harvest, will attend the UK CEO Cook Off in aid of UK Harvest and the Jamie Oliver Food Foundation. Prince Harry will be busy in Leicester with a visit to the Pink Lizard Company, Hamilton Community College and Leicester Aids Support Service. His auntie, the Princess Royal, will visit the Windermere Save the Children shop on its 50th anniversary, she'll also open the new Warcop Parish Hall and visit Kirkby Stephen Mountain Rescue. The Prince of Wales, dear Charles, is in Lancashire meetings locals at the Clitheroe Food Festival, he'll then be visiting Dewlay Cheesemakers in Garstang and the BAE Systems' Academy for Skills & Knowledge in Blackburn. The Countess of Wessex is attending the Presidents' Conference as Grand President of St John Ambulance in the Priory of England and the Islands.

Wednesday 22 March The Duke of Gloucester is visiting the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe in London and unveiling a panel at Montague Close to mark the 40th Anniversary of the Jubilee Walkway. The Duke of Edinburgh is attending the annual dinner of the Jesters Club at the Royal Automobile Club. Our Anne, the Princess Royal, is in Lanarkshire visiting Fernhill Community Centre and Houldsworth Health and Council Services Centre in Wishaw. In Bothwell, she'll rededicate Ancient Quire and in she'll also visit HM Prison Shotts.

Her brother, the Prince of Wales, will be visiting The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract and The Courtyard, a restored farmstead in the Yorkshire Dales. He'll then be visiting Broadrake Farm to meet children, and people participating in The Prince's Farm Resilience Programme. As Field Marshall, he'll also be visiting the Army Foundation College in Harrogate. The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Newmarket Academy to see its Godolphin Beacon Project in Suffolk, she'll then visit Rowley Mile Racecourse and unveil a statue of King Charles II to mark the course's 350th anniversary.

Thursday 23 March Still going, the Princess Royal will visit the annual firing as Colonel-in-Chief of the King's Royal Hussars, she'll also be attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Duchess of Cambridge will be attending the Best Beginnings' Out of the Blue film series at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. In Andover, Hampshire, the Countess of Wessex will visit the Army HQ and Defence Medical Welfare Service. Her hubby, the Earl of Wessex, will hold a reception for children who have reached Gold Standard in the Duke of Edinburgh Award at St James's Palace. And Her Majesty the Queen along with the Duke of Edinburgh will open the new headquarters of the Metropolitan Police at Scotland Yard.

Friday 24 March After his run-in with the coppers, the Duke of Edinburgh is attending a lunch at Fishmongers' Hall marking the 75th anniversary of the raid of St Nazaire. The Princess Royal will open the Pirbright Institute's new National Vaccinology Centre in Surrey and visit Queen Elizabeth's Foundation for Disabled People in Leatherhead.