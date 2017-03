Whether or not there is a "normal week" for the royals is still up for debate – although this week seems to fit the bill.

Visiting town halls and opening hospital wings, the odd celebratory dinner.

Most interestingly, Kate is at the National Portrait Gallery's 2017 Portrait Gala.

Aside from that, Princess Anne is in Cornwall for a spell – as well as Catterick Garrison, Coventry and Birmingham.

Below is this week's royal diary, as ever, check back to IBTimes UK for updates.

Tuesday 28 March In Northwood, starting off this fine Tuesday, the Duchess of Gloucester is opening the new Junior School at St Helen's School. In Hitchin, Hertfordshire, she will officially open the 'heritage wall' and lay the first stone of a new performing arts centre. Her husband, the Duke of Gloucester is opening the West Midlands Construction University Technical College in Wolverhampton. He's then visiting Compton Hospice Ltd. In Stourbridge, he'll open the Thomas Robinson Building of the Stourbridge Registration Office. Then to Birmingham, where he'll celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Shree Geeta Bhawan Temple. The Princess Royal is back in London, and as Chancellor of the University of London, is unveiling a sculpture to make City's joining the university. She'll also be visiting Alex Monroe Limited for it's 30th anniversary and attending a dinner at Armourers' Hall as President of the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851. Also in London, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is attending the 2017 portrait gala at the National Portrait Gallery. The Earl of Wessex is attending the centenary dinner of Seafarers UK.

Wednesday 29 March The Earl of Wessex again, this time he's attending a breakfast meeting at RSM in London for the Duke of Edinburgh award. At St. James's Palace, the Duke of Kent will hold a dinner for the Worshipful Company of Clothworkers. After his wife's arty night out, the Duke of Cambridge will open the Remembrance Centre at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. The Princess Royal, still on her toes, is in York to present the Firmin Sword of Peace to 2 Signal Regiment. She's also visiting Bedale Group for its 25th anniversary at Catterick Garrison.

Thursday 30 March In Hampshire, the Duke of Edinburgh will visit the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in Aldershot. The Duke of Gloucester is in Norfolk, opening the operating theatres at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn; he'll also be visiting 'Stories of Lynn' at the town hall and visiting Raynham Hall in East Raynham. His cousin, the Duke of Kent is also in Norfolk, visiting the Holt Hall Field Study Centre in Holt, the Muckleburgh Military Collection and the Mo Sheringham Museum in Sheringham. The Princess Royal will be in Coventry opening the Oculus Teaching and Learning Building at the University of Warwick. In Birmingham, she'll open the new Engineering Apprentice Training Technology Hub at EEF The Manufacturers' Organisation in Aston. She'll also visit the Toye, Kenning and Spencer Metalwork Factory The Earl of Wessex, preferring the cold, will attend the British National Alpine Championships.