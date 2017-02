Another week another time of it all. This week brings appearances from Kate and Will, separately and the Queen and Phil, together.

Anne is active as ever, dotting around the country. Prince Edward is in Bermuda. At one point, the Queen presents the Welsh Guard with leeks.

As ever, check back to IBTimes UK for updates. Here's this week's Royal Diary:

Tuesday 28 February Starting us off, The Duke of Gloucester is attending a luncheon at Coutts and Company on London's the Strand to launch The Sir David Money-Coutts Appeal for Almshouses. Our Anne, The Princess Royal, is in Stonehouse in Gloucestershire to visit the Red Code programme as patron of UK youth. She'll then be in Warmley, Bristol, to open Digitech Studio School. Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, possible burger fan, is visiting Ronald McDonald House Evelina London. In London, The Queen accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, is opening the new redevelopment at Charterhouse. On Queen's road in LLandudno, Wales, you'll find the Countess of Wessex visiting the Blind Veterans UK Centre.

Wednesday 1 March Freeman and liveryman of the Fishmongers' Company, known to us as The Duke of Edinburgh, will attend the Livery Dinner at Fishmongers Hall. A busy day for Anne, The Princess Royal is attending a reception as President of RedR UK in London. She's also in Aberdeenshire opening the Midmill Primary School in Kintore and attending the Royal Northern Spring Show in Inverurie. The Duke of Kent will be at St James's Palace presenting the British-German Association medals. The Duke of Cambridge will be in Wales launching a new eponymous award: the SkillForce Prince William Award will be launched at Llanfoist Fawr Primary School, Llanfoist, Abergavenny.

Thursday 2 March At St James's Palace, the Princess Royal is holding a centenary reception for the British School of Osteopathy. Ever the horse fan, she'll be attending the 25th National Equine Forum, as president. The Duke of Kent as Grand Master, will attend the Board of Grand Stewards' Dinner at London's Buck's Club. While that's all happening in drizzly England, The Earl of Wessex as chairman of the board of trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh award will visit Bermuda until the 5th.

Friday 3 March The Duke of Kent will hold a lunch at Buckingham Palace as the patron of Endeavour. In Cardiff, The Princess Royal will attend a reception as patron of Tenovus Cancer Care. In Gloucestershire, she'll be opening the new changing room and clubhouse at Minchinhampton Rugby Football Club. In Surrey, she's attending the Health Policy Summit 2017 as patron of The Nuffield Trust. As part of his trip to Bermuda, The Earl of Wessex will visit Mount Saint Agnes Academy, Cedarbridge Academy, the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences. He'll lunch at Mid Ocean Golf Club and dinner at Government House. The Queen will present leeks to the Royal Welsh for St David's Day.

Saturday 4 March Still in Bermuda, The Earl of Wessex will attend a reception for Duke of Edinburgh gold standard achieving youngsters at Government House. He'll lunch at Government House, attend a 50th anniversary dinner at Fairmont Hamilton Princess and a reception at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club.