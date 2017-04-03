The usual prevelance of Anne in the Royal Diary is cut out this week by a trip to Ghana and Sierra Leone.

Some of this seems to be picked up by Prince Harry, who's gathering a few more mentions this week than he usually does.

Aside from all that, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester is in France – enjoying the Davis Cup and the Duke of Kent is having a time in Cornwall.

On Wednesday (5 April), Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate will all attend a National Service of Hope after the Westminster terror attack.

Monday 3 April Down in Cornwall, the Duke of Kent kicks off the week with a visit to the Solomon Browne Memorial Hall in Penzance; in Falmouth, he'll visit the Cornwall Marine Network, Keynvor Morlift and Falmouth Lifeboat Station. The Princess Royal, Anne, is on a visit to the Republican of Ghana.

Tuesday 4 April The Princess Royal continues her trip to the Republican of Ghana. At Kensington Palace Orangery, Prince Harry will attend a de-mining event with the Mines Advisory Group. Still enjoying all the Cornwall has to offer, the Duke of Kent will visit the International Musicians Seminar at Prussia Cove, Rosudgen. Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is attending the opening night of musical, 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal on London's Drury Lane.

Wednesday 5 April President of British Expertise, the Duke of Gloucester is presenting the British Expertise International Awards at London's Grange Tower Bridge Hotel. The Princess Royal expands her visit to include not just the Republic of Ghana, but Sierra Leone too. At Windsor Castle, The Queen will present a new Guidon to the Royal Lancers. Following the attack in Westminster, Prince Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Cambridge will all attend the National Service of Hope at Westminster Abbey. The Duke of Gloucester will be attending a lecture and lunch by the Henley Decorative and Fine Arts Society in Oxfordshire.

Thursday 6 April The Duke of Gloucester will attend a screening of "Just One Drop" at Soho's Curzon theatre as patron of the British Homeopathic Association. In Surrey, the Duke of Kent will attend the postgraduate degree ceremony of the University of Surrey, of which he is Chancellor, at the Guildford Cathedral. The Princess Royal continues her visit to the Republican of Sierra Leone.

Friday 7 April At the University of Bath Sports Training Village, Prince Harry will be attending team trials for the Invictus Games in Toronto later this year, he'll then see the work of the RFU Injured Players Foundation. The Princess Royal still continues her visit to the Republican of Sierra Leone. Not quite Sierra Leone, the Duchess of Gloucester will attend the Davis Cup in Rouen, France as honorary president of the Lawn Tennis Association.

Saturday 8 April Still in France, the Duchess of Gloucester will continue enjoying the tennis. Back in London, the Duke of Kent will enjoy a performance at the Royal Festival Hall as patron of the London Philharmonic Orchestra.