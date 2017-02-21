Is that a touch of spring? Not quite yet maybe. Whatever the weather, the Royals are still out. Mostly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays - one of those things you notice after writing royal diaries every week.

On the card this week is a trip to Wales by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen attending a reception of female Permanent Secretaries and otherwise all the usual royal patronage duties that comes together to make a royal diary.

Tuesday 21 February The Duke of Edinburgh gets us going this full Tuesday with a lunch at Buckingham Palace as patron of conservation charity, Wildscreen. The Earl of Wessex also enjoys food and will be holding a dinner at the University of Bath, where he is Chancellor. Princess Alexandra has a reception in London, presenting awards to young women as Vice Patron of the Young Women's Trust. In a similar sense of sorority, The Queen is attending a reception a Buckingham Palace for female Permanent Secretaries in the government. Rather than dining herself, Anne, the Princess Royal, is attending a lecture about food in Guildhall as Past Master of the Worshipful Company of Butchers. Preferring a bit of travel, The Duke of Kent is in Ilford visiting the Welcome Centre and Bombardier Transportation UK Limited, and in Romford visiting Redbridge College. Rounding off a full Tuesday, Prince Harry is attending the Heads Together Northern Marathon training day, presumably for a spot of jogging.

Wednesday 22 February At Clarence House, The Duchess of Cornwall as patron of the Big Lunch is hosting a reception to launch The Great Get Together - a collaboration between the Big Lunch and the Jo Cox foundation. All over the place today, The Princess Royal is visiting the Essex Community Rehabilitation Company in Chelmsford as patron of the Butler Trust. Also in Essex, she's opening the renovated Southend-on-Sea Citizens Advice Bureau; and another Citizens Advice Bureau in Basildon. In Bishop's Stortford, she'll open the Ugley Plant Nursery. She's also got a reception at Buckingham Palace for Save the Children. The Countess of Wessex is attending a reception at Mercers Hall as patron of the Rochester Cathedral Trust and holding a dinner at Buckingham Palace for Shooting Star Chase. Another dinner, this time attended by Princess Alexandra, royal patron of Children and Families Across Borders. The International Child Protection Dinner will take place at the Residence of the Ambassador of Italy. The Duke of Edinburgh, meanwhile, will be holding a receptions for those wily youngsters who achieved a Gold Standard in his award. The Duchess of Cambridge is in Wales visiting MIST in Torfaen and Caerphilly Family Intervention Team, both as patron of Action for Children.

Thursday 23 February Anne's got her sporting chops on. The Princess Royal is attending an executive border meeting for the British Olympic Association and then attending a 90th anniversary dinner for World Horse Welfare, of which she is, of course, president. As patron of the Restorative Justice Council, she'll also be attending the Sussex Restorative Justice Partnership Meeting in Lewes. In Surrey, The Earl of Wessex is visiting the Leatherhead Youth Project, the GASP Motor Project Workshop in Guildford, and the Yvonne Arnaud Youth Theatre.

Friday 24 February The Duke Gloucester makes an appearance attending the Annual General Meeting and Dinner of the 20-Ghost Club ltd. The Princess Royal attends the Annual Haldane Dinner as Royal Honorary Colonel of the City of Edinburgh Universities Officers Training Corps.