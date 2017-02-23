Senior members of the Trump administration are laying out their thoughts on the way forward for American Conservatism at a prominent, annual Washington DC conference on Thursday.

President Trump will address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday morning, but before that his Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisers Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway, and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, are set to speak on Thursday 23 February.

Critics claim that Republicans are pouncing on an opportunity to dispel suspicions of in-fighting at the highest levels of the Trump administration. Just a week ago during a combative press conference Trump said his administration is working like a "fine-tuned machine," after his pick for Labour secretary was blocked by the Senate and his national security advisor resigned after just 24 days on the job.

Over the past six years Trump has been both cheered and booed at the CPAC convention, which got its start in 1973, and serves as a platform for ideological activists. Trump has rejected a speaking slot at the conference in the past.

Some already setting up in the convention hall on Wednesday weren't so sure about how Trump's administration is performing. "He was the better of two evils given the choice," said Timmy Finn. "I agree with his policies, however, I think he's moving a little too fast."

Others wanted to give him a chance. "He's said that on multiple occasions he's not a conservative, especially socially," said Zach Weidlich, a junior at the University of South Alabama, "but my mind-set was, give him a chance, especially now that he's elected.'"

Here's the lineup for the livestream Thursday 23 February:

Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President , 9:10 am EST/2:10 pm GMT

Betsy DeVos, Education Secretary, 12:50pm EST/5:50 pm GMT

Steve Bannon, White House Chief Strategist, 1:05 pm EST/6:05 GMT

Mike Pence, US Vice President, 7:30pm EST/12:30 am GMT